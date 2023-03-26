Happening Today: Franklin Theatre Hosts Minnie Pearl Documentary

By
Donna Vissman
-
Minnie Pearl
photo from Franklin Theatre

On Sunday, March 26 at 3 pm, the Franklin Theatre will host the viewing of a documentary about Minnie Pearl titled -Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl.

The film features the life and work of Sarah Cannon, aka Minnie Pearl. Sarah was a serious, educated woman who had once dreamed of becoming a Shakespearean actress, but she found fame playing a simple country girl who often made herself the butt of her jokes. Instantly identifiable – even in silhouette – by her straw hat with a price tag dangling from its brim, Minnie Pearl became an icon of country music radio, stage and TV.

When she greeted audiences, they enthusiastically echoed her signature “Howdee” in a happy roar. While Sarah and Minnie were two sides of a coin, they share a legacy of compassion, empowerment and humor.

Minnie Pearl’s final resting place is in the Mount Hope Cemetary in Franklin.

The screening also includes a Q&A with the filmmaker Barb Hall, Minnie Pearls’ long-time manager JoAnn Berry, and some special guests.

Purchase tickets here.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleTop 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for March 6
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here