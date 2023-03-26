Happening Today: Franklin Theatre Hosts Minnie Pearl Documentary

On Sunday, March 26 at 3 pm, the Franklin Theatre will host the viewing of a documentary about Minnie Pearl titled -Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl.

The film features the life and work of Sarah Cannon, aka Minnie Pearl. Sarah was a serious, educated woman who had once dreamed of becoming a Shakespearean actress, but she found fame playing a simple country girl who often made herself the butt of her jokes. Instantly identifiable – even in silhouette – by her straw hat with a price tag dangling from its brim, Minnie Pearl became an icon of country music radio, stage and TV.

When she greeted audiences, they enthusiastically echoed her signature “Howdee” in a happy roar. While Sarah and Minnie were two sides of a coin, they share a legacy of compassion, empowerment and humor.

Minnie Pearl’s final resting place is in the Mount Hope Cemetary in Franklin.

The screening also includes a Q&A with the filmmaker Barb Hall, Minnie Pearls’ long-time manager JoAnn Berry, and some special guests.

