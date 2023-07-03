Happening Today: Fairview Hosts July 3rd Celebration

Fairview’s 12th Annual July 3rd Celebration takes place at City Hall. Gates open at 2pm, live music begins at 3pm and fireworks take place at 9pm. No tickets are required for this event and the event is free.

This year’s performers are Rubiks Groove (performing from 3pm-5:30pm), Kolby Oakley (performing from 6pm-7:30pm) and Brandon Davis (performing from 8pm-9pm). Rubiks Groove will bring the best of pop, rock, and hip hop from the 80’s & 90’s. Kolby Oakley is a country/rock artist from middle Tennessee. Brandon Davis is an artist that is climbing country music charts and has been nominated as one of Tik Tok’s top artists.

A large fireworks show will begin at 9pm.

Fairview City Hall is located at 7100 City Center Way, Fairview.