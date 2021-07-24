Happening Today: Concert at The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill

On Saturday, July 24, The Mockingbird Restaurant will host a summer concert.
On the back lawn of the historic farmhouse, the restaurant will host a concert with Nashville native, Kaylan Loyd, a finalist on American Idol Season 8.
While you enjoy the music, you can enjoy picnic boxes with small bites and drink specials available.
Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and bring the whole family to enjoy this live event.
Music begins from 7 pm until 9 pm. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased online here.
The Mockingbird Restaurant is located at 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill. Find the latest updates on events on their Facebook page.
