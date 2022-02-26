Happening Today: Auditions for ‘May We All’ Country Musical

Attention Nashville singers and dancers: Auditions for the country musical “May We All” take place today, Saturday, February 26.

Those interested should prepare a brief selection of a country song of your choice. An accompanist will be provided. Bring a recent photo and a resume. Sign-in begins at 10 am on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 40 Music Square West, Nashville.

If you are unable to attend, email [email protected] with a current photo and an overview of your musical talents.

More information here.

“MAY WE ALL” is a story of disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth. Jenna Coates, a fledgling country singer, reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, TN, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams.

The musical celebrates America’s heartland and features the music of such diverse country greats as Tim McGraw, Sara Evans, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Shania Twain, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, John Denver, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, The Chicks, Old Dominion, Jessica Andrews, and LOCASH, among others. Two original songs that were co-written by FGL’s BrianKelley and Tyler Hubbard are also featured in the score, which will debut exclusively in the project.

Find more information here.