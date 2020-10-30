Happening Today: Americana Taphouse Halloween Block Party

A. Marshall Hospitality’s downtown Franklin concept Americana Taphouse is hosting “Brats, Burgers & Beer,” an Oktoberfest-style block party today, Friday, October 30, 2020.

The laidback, family-friendly outdoor event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. during the Heritage Foundation’s Paint the Town Orange weekend celebration. Americana will be grilling burgers, brats and hot dogs to serve alongside fresh kettle chips, cole slaw and a variety of toppings. A selection of seasonal beer will be tapped outside, and brewery representatives will be on site for giveaways.

To add to the festivities, Halloween entertainment will be shown on the outdoor projector screen, and costumes are optional but encouraged at the event. Guests are invited to dress up in their most creative looks for the chance to win a $50 Americana gift card.

During Halloween weekend, Americana and its sister restaurant Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant will also offer free caramel apples with purchase as a trick-or-treating alternative. Seasonal food and drink specials will be available throughout the month at both locations, including Pumpkin Spice Pancakes at Puckett’s. More details can be found here.

“Our team looks forward to hosting this community-focused event in conjunction with Paint the Town Orange and bringing some safe, seasonal fun to Main Street,” said Sally Flinck, director of marketing for A. Marshall Hospitality. “ We know many Halloween festivities have been cancelled this year. We are excited to bring a safe option to the community.”

All-you-can-eat tickets for “Brats, Burgers & Beer” are available on Eventbrite, and guests are encouraged to purchase in advance due to limited availability. Adult tickets are $25 each for food and up to three beer specials or $15 each for food only. Kid tickets (ages 12 and under) are $12 each.

The A. Marshall family of restaurants is a proud Tennessee Pledge partner and is committed to providing a quality dining experience while prioritizing the health and safety of all guests. Americana is located at 94 East Main St. in Historic Downtown Franklin. Current hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visit americanataphouse.com to make a reservation, view the current tap list or place an online order.

ABOUT A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY

A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with nine family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle and East Tenn. Its family of restaurants include Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, in addition to Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, visit amarshallhospitality.com.