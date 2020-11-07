Happening Now: ‘Down a Country Road’ Art Show

This weekend, an art show titled ‘Down a Country Road’ will be held in Columbia.

A description for “Down a Country Road’ art show states, “Between Franklin and Columbia, with plenty of fresh air and open spaces, going down a country road is not just an experience..it’s the destination for an Art Show.”

Location for the show is in the 1885 historical Theta General Store. Inside the 4,000 square feet of space, it will host the work of artists Buddy Jackson, Even Stevens, Anne Goetze, Butler Steltemeier, Nathan Collie, Sue McClure and Kathy Shorkey.

Facemasks required and time slots available for social distancing.

If you go:

November 7 – 8, 11 am – 5 pm

Theta General Store

2278 Les Robinson Road, Columbia, Tn.

931-797-1746

*Portion of proceeds will benefit the Arts and Business Council of Greater Nashville’s Artist Relief Fund