Hank’s Coffee Station to Host Ribbon Cutting for Brick-and-Mortar Location

Hank’s Coffee recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Franklin. A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m.

The coffee shop is located in a former gas station at 1411 W Main Street. Last year, the brand opened a mobile coffee shop in Leiper’s Fork in the parking lot in front of Patina Home and Garden. The spot was previously home to Flora Plant Shop.

Joshua James and Savannah Starr are the owners of Hank’s Coffee Station. They shared on their website, “We’ve spent over 10 years dreaming, planning and learning all things coffee with the hope that someday we would open a shop of our own. Here we are today with Hank’s, named after our brave, bold and lovable pup himself, Hank James. We are a young family of four and are beyond honored to be a part of the historic community here in Franklin, Tennessee. We’re looking forward to bringing our love for coffee and scratch made pastries to our neighbors, friends and visitors alike!”

On the menu, you will find signature items like Hank’s Vanilla Latte, Salted Whipped Honey Latte, and Fleur De Salted Caramel Latte; comprised of double espresso, milk and caramel topped with floral sea salt. They also have a selection of teas.

The Franklin location’s operation hours are daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The mobile coffee bar in Leiper’s Fork operates Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find the latest update here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email