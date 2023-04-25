Hank Williams Jr. Bar to Open on Broadway

The “Honkin Tonkin” singer Hank Williams Jr. is the next artist that could have a bar on Broadway, reports the Nashville Business Journal.

Slated to be located at 419 Broadway next to Ernest Tubb Records in the former Nashville Crossroads Bar, it will be called Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar.

Like most bars on Broadway, the building is set to have a rooftop deck giving it over 11,000 square feet.

It’s not known at this time when the bar will open.

Hank Williams Jr. will join a host of other artists on Broadway including Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, and John Rich. Just announced last year was Garth Brooks, Friends in Low Places. The most recent announcement was Luke Combs bar Hurricane, a reimagining of the Wildhorse Saloon.