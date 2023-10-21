Hank Williams Jr. Bar Opens on Broadway in Nashville

A new celebrity bar has just on Broadway in Nashville, reports WSMV.

The “Born to Boogie” welcomed guests at 419 Broadway, located between AJ’s Good Time Bar and Ernest Tubb Record Shop.

Named after Hank Williams Jr. popular song, The Boogie Bar has four levels of entertainment, a rooftop, live music, and drinks.

An official ribbon cutting will take place on November 12th.

“With a recognized style all our own, across all of our diverse Big Plan Holdings subsidiaries, including Edgehill Music Publishing, American Paint and our family business’ philanthropic wing, The Joseph Family Foundation, the Hank Williams Jr Boogie Bar will reflect BPH and BPH Hospitality’s continued commitment to delivering uncompromisingly memorable experiences,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Big Plan Holdings to WSMV. “We are privileged to play our part and add to the historic Lower Broadway community, in proud partnership with Hank Williams Jr.”

Recently, Garth Brooks announced his bar “Friends in Low Places will open on Friday, November 24th.