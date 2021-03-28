Hands On Nashville Looking for Volunteers to Assist Flood Survivors

Hands on Nashville is seeking volunteers to assist flood survivors by handing out snacks, water, and provide general hospitality.

Volunteers are needed in Bellevue and Antioch today, Sunday, March 28th from 10:30am – 1:30pm and 1:30pm – 4:30pm.

Sign up to volunteer in Bellevue here

Sign up to volunteer in Antioch here

Please note that the location of this center will be sent upon signing up to volunteer, and all volunteers are required to wear masks.

Continue to check Hands on Nashville website as more volunteer opportunities become available.