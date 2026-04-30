Hands-Free Enforcement Along I-65 Results In Dozens Of Citations

A targeted traffic enforcement effort along a busy interstate in Williamson County led to dozens of citations aimed at curbing distracted driving.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies partnered with the Franklin Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol for a high-visibility Hands-Free enforcement operation along Interstate 65.

During the four-hour initiative, officers conducted 93 traffic stops and issued 51 citations for violations of Tennessee’s hands-free law. Deputies also issued five Move Over Law citations, made one arrest for a failure to appear warrant, and cited two drivers for operating vehicles with suspended licenses.

Officials emphasized that distracted driving continues to pose a serious safety risk and say enforcement efforts like this are aimed at reducing dangerous behavior on the road.

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Law enforcement agencies involved thanked their partners for the coordinated effort to improve roadway safety throughout the corridor.