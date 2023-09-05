Handle Your Errands at Brentwood Place

Driving all over town to run all your errands can be exhausting and end up taking all day going from one place to the next. Brentwood Place is your one-stop shop for getting all of those pesky errands done in one go to save you time, money, and energy. Whether you need to send a package or drop off your dry cleaning, Brentwood Place has you covered!

Clearwater Pools

With the kids back in school, your pool is getting less use than it did over the summer. Whether you need to make sure it stays clean or you’re ready to close your pool for the year, Clearwater Pools can help. When you’re out running errands, stop by Clearwater Pools to schedule a time for them to come out and prepare your pool for the fall.

CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy is a great stop on your errands journey to pick up any prescriptions you may need and pick up a snack in the middle of a busy day. Running errands can be exhausting, so grabbing a bag of chips and soda for a mid-day caffeine break to give you some extra energy as you continue the day.

If you want to be able to take a rest and not have to get out of your car while you get your prescriptions, you can use their drive-thru to make the process quick and easy.

Edward Jones

Getting back to your routine can be a great time to look into a financial advisor. Maybe you spent a little extra money on vacation, or your kids have after-school activities that need to be accounted for. Having someone help you budget any of your regular purchases and any surprises that may come your way can be a big help. If you want to take a break during your day of errands, schedule an appointment at Edward Jones and get some financial advice.

Embassy Dental

While it may not be an everyday errand, scheduling your dentist appointments is essential in maintaining healthy teeth. Embassy Dental is conveniently located among other shops and services at Brentwood Place and is currently accepting new patients. Whether you schedule your appointment on your errand day or just check making the appointment off your to-do list, Embassy Dental is here to help!

Lapels Dry Cleaning

Loading all of your dry cleaning into your car to drop off can be a daunting task, especially if you’ve been putting it off and the clothes are piling up. Lapels Dry Cleaning makes things as easy as possible. Parking is available directly in front of the store so that you can walk right up. They also have pickup and delivery options available if you want to enjoy a day at home!

Sky Studios

If your child has been begging to learn an instrument or you want to pick up a new hobby, check out Sky Studios. They offer private music lessons for people of all ages and experiences. You can drop your child off for their music lesson while you run your errands to make things a bit easier for you, or you can add your music lesson to your day of errands so you have something to look forward to!

The UPS Store

Remembering to ship packages can be difficult because you have to remember to run the errand and make sure you remember to bring the package with you. Maybe you’ve had the package sitting in your car waiting to drop it off or sitting by your backdoor waiting to go in your car. Make a note on your to-do list to ensure the package is in your car, and stop by The UPS Store on your errands day! UPS is perfect whether you picked up something that you’re surprising a friend with or have a time-sensitive package that needs to get to its destination the next day.

Brentwood Place

Brentwood Place has a place for every stop on your errand run. Stop in one location to make everything as quick and easy as possible to knock those errands out and still have extra time in the day.

CLEARWATER POOL SUPPLIES

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 242B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-370-9811

CVS PHARMACY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 600E

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-373-3212

EDWARD D JONES AND COMPANY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 114A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-221-2767

EMBASSY DENTAL

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 230B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-7866

LAPELS DRY CLEANING

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 106A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-373-0232

SKY STUDIOS

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 276B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-371-1661

UPS STORE

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 136A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-9606