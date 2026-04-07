Handel’s Ice Cream Debuts Raspberry Sheet Cake

Handel’s Ice Cream is kicking off 2026 with its first new flavor of the year: Raspberry Sheet Cake, a limited-time offering available starting April 7, 2026, at all Handel’s Scoop Shops nationwide. The flavor blends white cake–flavored ice cream with ribbons of tangy raspberry and chunks of soft yellow cake, drawing inspiration from homemade sheet cake desserts.

What Is Handel’s Raspberry Sheet Cake Ice Cream?

Developed by Handel’s in-house flavor team, Raspberry Sheet Cake combines white cake–flavored ice cream with bright raspberry ribbons and soft yellow cake chunks. The result is a light, fruity, and cakey treat designed to evoke the nostalgia of a classic homemade dessert.

What Did Handel’s CMO Say About the New Flavor?

“We’re thrilled to introduce a flavor that captures both the nostalgia of homemade sheet cake and the fresh, vibrant taste of raspberry,” said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel’s Ice Cream. “Raspberry Sheet Cake tastes incredible and ranks among our store owners’ top flavors. It’s a crowd-pleaser for all ages and a perfect pick for family ice cream trips this spring.”

When Is Raspberry Sheet Cake Available and How Long Will It Last?

Raspberry Sheet Cake is available starting April 7, 2026, at all Handel’s Scoop Shops nationwide. It is a limited-time flavor offered while supplies last.

How Can Customers Order Raspberry Sheet Cake?

Guests can order Raspberry Sheet Cake in a dish, cone, or shake at any Handel’s Scoop Shop. Hand-packed pints are also available for customers who want to take the flavor home.

Where Can You Find Handel’s Ice Cream Locations?

Handel’s Ice Cream has been serving homemade ice cream since 1945 and operates Scoop Shops nationwide. The brand rotates limited-time flavors throughout the year alongside its core lineup of 48 flavors, all made fresh in shop daily. For menu details and store locations, visit HandelsIceCream.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

Source: Restaurant News

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