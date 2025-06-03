Handel’s Unleashes Wild New Frosted Animal Cookie Ice Cream for Summer

This year marks a sweet milestone for Handel’s Ice Cream , as the iconic brand celebrates its 80th anniversary of scooping up joy. To kick off summer in a nostalgic style, Handel’s is unveiling its newest limited-time flavor, Frosted Animal Cookie. The flavor is a playful twist on a classic treat that’s sure to spark childhood memories, featuring a cake flavored ice cream base with a vanilla frosting ripple and frosted animal cookies mixed in. Guests can scoop up this limited-time flavor starting June 3 at participating locations while supplies last.

Handel’s regularly showcases franchisee-submitted flavors, kicking off 2025 with Sticky Fingers and Raspberry Dream Cream. Frosted Animal Cookie continues that tradition of flavor-forward thinking and community spirit. Guests can enjoy the new flavor and other Handel’s favorites in a dish, cone, or shake. For those looking to take some home, Handel’s also offers its ice cream in pints at participating locations.

For more information, including the latest news on the 80th anniversary, visit HandelsIceCream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram .

