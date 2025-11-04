Handel’s Ice Cream Unveils Pie-Inspired Holiday Flavors for Thanksgiving

Handel’s Ice Cream brings a delicious twist to Thanksgiving traditions with three new pie-inspired ice cream flavors that transform classic holiday desserts into frozen treats.

This Thanksgiving season, guests can enjoy:

Banana Cream Pie – A creamy tribute to the beloved classic

– A creamy tribute to the beloved classic Deep Dish Apple Pie – Capturing the essence of homemade apple pie

– Capturing the essence of homemade apple pie French Silk Pie – Rich, indulgent chocolate perfection

These limited-time holiday flavors are available now at participating Handel’s Ice Cream locations while supplies last. Whether enjoyed after the big meal or as a special treat throughout the season, these pie-inspired creations offer a fresh take on Thanksgiving traditions.

For more information and to find your nearest Handel’s Ice Cream location, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow us on social media.

