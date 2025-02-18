Handel’s Ice Cream Launches New Sticky Fingers Flavor

This year marks a big occasion for Handel’s Ice Cream as the iconic brand celebrates its 80th anniversary of serving its award winning, handmade ice cream to guests. To kick off the year, Handel’s is launching something so delicious that guests will want to get their hands (and fingers) all over it. On February 18, guests can try the first new flavor launch of the year: Sticky Fingers!

Sticky Fingers is the brand’s latest classic creation, developed by Ohio franchisee Bruce Hill, that mixes incredible tasting delights all in one fantastic treat – peanut butter ice cream with a caramel ripple, brownie pieces, and chocolate truffles filled with salted caramel.

Handel’s embodies craftsmanship in ice cream making, with local owners contributing new recipe ideas based on the creations their customers will love. Sticky Fingers is a standout creation developed by Ohio-based franchisee Bruce Hill, who brings over 25 years of experience to the Handel’s brand.

Sticky Fingers will be available at Handel’s locations for a limited time starting February 18, so scoop it up before it’s gone. Enjoy the flavor in any of Handel’s cones, cups or shakes but for the ultimate eating pleasure pair it with a chocolate dipped waffle cone. Craving more? Handel’s serves up ice cream by the pint and quart, so guests may take it home to enjoy later.

