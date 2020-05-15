



Hamilton is coming to Disney+ in July announced the Walt Disney Company, in a surprise announcement on social media. Originally, Hamilton was to be released in October 2021.

Via Facebook, Disney+ shared, “Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops!”

If you missed it when it came to TPAC, now you can have a front-row seat in the comfort of your own home. The award-winning musical will be available to stream on July 3. This will be the premiere of the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton atThe Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway back in June of 2016.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda in a release. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Hamilton features Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.



