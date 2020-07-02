



It’s only a few days until Hamilton will be available on Disney +.

The film version of the Broadway hit will be released on July 3.

Originally, the film version was to release in theatres in fall 2021 but was moved up to launch on Disney +.

Filmed in New York’s Richard Roger’s Theatre back in 2016. CNET reported about the release of Hamilton on Disney +, “One of the things that we were always running up against on Broadway is how prohibitive Broadway was for a lot of people,” cast member Daveed Diggs, who played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, said during a Zoom press conference with the Hamilton team on June 16. “Folks just couldn’t afford the ticket. And even if you could, there are only so many seats.”

Producer and Director Thomas Kail added when talking about releasing it now instead of in 2021, “Not only are there no Hamiltons, but there’s no live performance,” the director said. “There are no concerts. There’s no Broadway. There’s no regional theater.”



