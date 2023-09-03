Halls Chophouse Begins Saturday Lunch Service

Halls Chophouse, voted Best New Steakhouse in the 2022 Best of Nashville Awards, has announced has launched Saturday Lunch Service every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Saturday, September 2nd.

“We’re thrilled to deliver Halls Chophouse’s delectable Saturday lunch service just in time for football season,” said Chad Ellis, General Manager of Halls Chophouse Nashville. “We’ll be rolling out our classic lunch menu items in Nashville that Halls fans know and love. And with TVs in our front bar, Bill’s Bar in the back, and all across our covered patio, we’ll be the perfect town hall gathering spot to catch a midday Saturday game.”

The lunch menu will feature favorite starters like She-Crab Soup, Lowcountry Fried Green Tomatoes, Fried Calamari and more. A full assortment of Halls salads will be available. For entrees, guests can treat themselves to the famous Halls Chophouse Burger, Halls Prime Bison Nachos, Allen Brothers Steak Hot Dog, among other selections, as well as a few select brunch items and the full assortment of Halls Chophouse’s prime steaks.

A three course Saturday Lunch Special will be available for only $60, where guests can choose, She-Crab Soup, Caesar Salad, or Simple Greens Salad as a starter, an 8 oz. Filet Mignon or Blackened Scottish Salmon as second course and finish the meal with Whiskey Bread Pudding.

Reservations are available at: https://www.hallschophouse. com/location/halls-chophouse- nashville/