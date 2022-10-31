Halloween Weather 2022 – Perfect Night to Trick or Treat

Double, double toil and trouble;

Fire burn and caldron bubble.

Fillet of a fenny snake,

In the caldron boil and bake;

Eye of newt and toe of frog,

Wool of bat and tongue of dog,

Adder’s fork and blind-worm’s sting,

Lizard’s leg and howlet’s wing,

For a charm of powerful trouble,

Like a hell-broth boil and bubble.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth

Nothing scary about this forecast! After some showers this morning. Comfortable temps for costume-wearing and cloudy skies for trick or treating!