Halloween Movies on Amazon Prime Video

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here’s a list of Halloween movies and TV shows you can watch on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

1New Amazon Originals

Blumhouse to Release 8 Scary Movies on Amazon Prime

October marks the launch of “Welcome to The Blumhouse,” a program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios.

  • Black Box
  • The Lie
  • Evil eye
  • Nocturne
  • Bug Diaries Halloween Special
  • Truth Seekers

2Family Friendly

family friendly prime

Trying to entertain little ones at home this Halloween?

  • Labyrinth
  • Just Add Magic
  • Costume Quest episode, “All Hallows’ Eve”
  • Room on the Broom
  • Arthur and the Haunted Tree House
  • If You Give a Mouse a Pumpkin

3Horror + thriller

horror prime

Here are some of the top horror and thriller movies to watch on Prime Video this month.

  • Cabin in the Woods
  • Paranormal Activity 3
  • Secret Window
  • Hereditary
  • The Handmaiden
  • Midsommar
  • The Exorcist III
  • Possession
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D
  • Pet Sematary

4Supernatural

supernational prime

Fans of the supernatural genre will have a solid selection of festive flicks to watch on Prime Video in October

  • Resident Evil
  • Silent Hill
  • 30 Days of Night
  • The Grudge 3
  • Vivarium
  • Super 8
  • Fright Night
  • Vampires
  • Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
  • Lake Placid

