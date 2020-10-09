Halloween Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Here’s a list of Halloween movies and TV shows you can watch on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.
1New Amazon Originals
October marks the launch of “Welcome to The Blumhouse,” a program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios.
- Black Box
- The Lie
- Evil eye
- Nocturne
- Bug Diaries Halloween Special
- Truth Seekers
2Family Friendly
Trying to entertain little ones at home this Halloween?
- Labyrinth
- Just Add Magic
- Costume Quest episode, “All Hallows’ Eve”
- Room on the Broom
- Arthur and the Haunted Tree House
- If You Give a Mouse a Pumpkin
3Horror + thriller
Here are some of the top horror and thriller movies to watch on Prime Video this month.
- Cabin in the Woods
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Secret Window
- Hereditary
- The Handmaiden
- Midsommar
- The Exorcist III
- Possession
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Pet Sematary
4Supernatural
Fans of the supernatural genre will have a solid selection of festive flicks to watch on Prime Video in October
- Resident Evil
- Silent Hill
- 30 Days of Night
- The Grudge 3
- Vivarium
- Super 8
- Fright Night
- Vampires
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
- Lake Placid