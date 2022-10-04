Halloween Express Tent Returns for Another Spooky Season

Halloween Express is back! The pop-up Halloween costume store just opened in the CoolSprings Galleria parking lot outside of Macy’s, across from Miller’s Ale House.

The Halloween store has moved around each year, sometimes even taking residence in vacant retail locations in the area.

This year you can find the large white tent filled with all of your Halloween needs from costumes, accessories, decor, and more.

In search of the hottest costumes for kids this year? They have masks, superhero costumes like Spiderman and Black Panther, Dash and Elastigirl from Incredibles, and more. For the little ones, you will find a puppy, t-rex, Minnie Mouse and they even have pet costumes. They are receiving merchandise on a daily basis.

Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday 10 a – 8 pm, Sunday 10 a – 7 pm. You can shop at Halloween Express from now until the first week of November. Be sure to follow Halloween Express CoolSprings on Facebook for the latest offerings and updates.

