Hallmark to Have Local Meet and Greets to Kick Off Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark is hitching up its holiday wagon and heading to Nashville for this year’s Countdown to Christmas launch! One of television’s biggest, most anticipated events of the year, Hallmark Channel’s signature programming franchise marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of viewers, debuting all-new original movies and series from October 17 through Christmas. This year, to kick off the festivities in true Hallmark style, Hallmark Channel will take over Music City for a week of unforgettable celebration, including live music, delicious sweets and treats, and many opportunities to meet your favorite Hallmark stars across the following events:

Hallmark Star Meet and Greet at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores

Wednesday, October 15 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

For the first time ever, Hallmark stars will host official meet and greets at two local Hallmark Gold Crown Stores. Bring friends to meet your favorite actors and shop Hallmark’s latest seasonal cards, gifts, and ornaments.

Amy’s Hallmark

CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2230, Franklin, TN 37067

Attending Hallmark Stars *SUBJECT TO CHANGE*: Benjamin Ayres, B.J. Britt, Lacey Chabert, Brooke D’Orsay, Autumn Reeser, and Ashley Williams

Katy’s Hallmark

Westgate Shopping Center, 6033 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205

Attending Hallmark Stars *SUBJECT TO CHANGE*: Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Kimberely Sustad, and Andrew Walker

Hallmark Holiday Takeover at Opry Plaza

Wednesday, October 16 (2:00-7:00 p.m.)

Kick off the holiday season with a FREE fan celebration on Opry Plaza, where attendees can enjoy festive photo ops, hot cocoa, cookies, Santa hats, and live talent appearances from fan-favorites including Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Nikki DeLoach, and more.

Continue the celebration by purchasing tickets HERE to attend the Grand Ole Opry’s Opry 100 show at 7:00 p.m. that night, featuring Hallmark talent like Mickey Guyton and Tigirlily Gold live on stage for a magical holiday moment you won’t want to miss.

Countdown to Christmas Launch Event at Category 10

Thursday, October 17 (7:30-10:00 p.m.)

Hallmark will host a FREE launch event in Downtown Nashville with an exclusive sneak peek of this year’s holiday programming, Country Christmas line dancing, and special musical guests. Fans and press are invited to join the celebration, while VIP media will have access to a pre-event red carpet reception with talent interviews and a few special musical guests from A Grand Ole Opry Christmas!

Be sure to tune into Countdown to Christmas programming all season long on Hallmark Channel, with all-new original movies and series premiering next day on Hallmark+.

MORE EVENTS

