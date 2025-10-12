Hallmark & Grand Ole Opry Bring Holiday Magic on October 15th

Hallmark and the Grand Ole Opry are officially kicking off holiday celebrations with a full day of activities on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The day will begin with a free Opry Plaza event from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where fans are invited to experience the magic of the Christmas season. The plaza will be decked with festive photo opportunities and holiday treats throughout the day, with special appearances by Hallmark talent, including Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Nikki DeLoach from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Celebrations will continue through the evening at the Opry: Hallmark Takeover show, featuring artists who appeared in the upcoming Hallmark holiday film, “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.” Rhett Akins, Maggie Baugh, Drew Baldridge, Tigirlily Gold and Mickey Guyton will take the stage along with Opry members, Bill Anderson, T. Graham Brown and Gary Mule Deer. Hallmark talent are also set to make a special appearance during the celebration show. Tickets to the Opry: Hallmark Takeover are available at opry.com.

Fans who want a double dose of holiday magic are invited to attend Hallmark’s 16th Annual Countdown to Christmas event on Thursday, Oct. 16 at Category 10. The free event takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and includes live music, Country Christmas line dancing, a sneak peek of Hallmark’s holiday programming and special guests.

This summer, the Opry and Hallmark announced a “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas,” debuting this holiday season in celebration of the Opry’s 100th year. The new original film’s leading cast includes Hallmark stars Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha, with original music written and performed by GRAMMY® Award-winning country music superstar and Opry member Brad Paisley. Additional cameos include Opry members Bill Anderson, T. Graham Brown, Jamey Johnson, Dailey & Vincent, Pam Tillis and Riders in the Sky as well as Opry stars, Rhett Akins, Drew Baldridge, Maggie Baugh, Suzy Bogguss, Mickey Guyton and Tigirlily Gold.

In celebration of the film, Hallmark is launching an exclusive collection of Hallmark and Opry co-branded products for the perfect Christmas present. The collection will be available on Oct. 15 via Hallmark.com, Shop.Opry.com, The Opry Shops and at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City.

