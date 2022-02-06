Hall Chophouse Plans to Open Spring 2022 in Nashville

Halls Chophouse, the award-winning and national favorite steakhouse, has launched construction at its Broadwest location in Nashville as the steakhouse team prepares to bring its premier cuisine to Music City in 2022.

Halls Chophouse Nashville will be the fifth Chophouse in the Hall family of restaurants founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2008.

“We’re thrilled to see Halls Chophouse Nashville come to life,” said Tommy Hall, President and CEO of Hall Management Group. “We’ve poured countless hours and energy into every inch of this space to ensure it stays true to what people love about Halls Chophouse, while also feeling like an authentic Nashville steakhouse. We want people to immediately feel welcome and relax while enjoy the Halls signature dining experience.”

The Halls team will be very methodical throughout construction and hiring to ensure the highest quality results. General contractor, Doster Construction Company is targeting a Spring of 2022 opening at 1600 West End Avenue on the first floor of the Broadwest tower in downtown, a location that sees over 58,000 cars traveling down West End Avenue daily.

The one-of-a-kind design by Garvin Design Group includes a 10,000+ square foot interior with a 2,000 square foot exterior dinning terrace dubbed by Halls as the biggest front porch in Nashville.

“We can’t wait to welcome new and old friends to this amazing new space,” said Hall. “To demonstrate our excitement, we added a little holiday fun for people to enjoy as they drive by on West End. “Deck the Halls” outside our restaurant, features our signature cows festively decorated for the season.”

In November, Halls Chophouse Nashville announced Chad Ellis, General Manager, and Lee Spencer, Executive Chef, will lead the restaurant, which was named the #3 U.S. Fine Dining Restaurant (its second consecutive year in the top three) and the Best Brunch Spot in the U.S. by Tripadvisor in its 2021 Travelers’ Choice® “Best of the Best” Restaurants awards.

​​​​​​​The 320+ seat restaurant will offer numerous dining and indulgent experiences. As guests enter from the main entrance, they will see a signature Halls Chophouse bar, supersized and capable of seating more than 20 guests. From this perch, they will enjoy music and live piano performances.

Moving further into the restaurant, guests will observe a stunning open kitchen, the first in a Halls Chophouse. The expansive main dining room looks out from the front of the restaurant onto the terrace. Moving back further into the restaurant, reveals extensive and customizable private dining space. It all culminates in back with the Halls Two Bar, sure to be a future favorite for regulars and locals.

Halls Chophouse will post new opportunities at its Nashville-centric recruitment site: https://www.joinhallsnash.com/. Benefits include back-of-house positions starting at $15 an hour and health, dental, vision, life and 401k for full time employees.

For local updates more on Halls Chophouse Nashville, follow on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/hallsnashville/

HALLS CHOPHOUSE

Halls Chophouse Nashville is one of nine venues privately owned and operated by Hall Management Group. Additional venues include High Cotton, Slightly North of Broad, Rita’s Seaside Grille, Halls Signature Events, and Halls Chophouse locations in Charleston, Summerville (Nexton), Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina