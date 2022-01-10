Halfway Market Finds New Home and Reopens

After closing in 2019, the popular and beloved Halfway Market reopened today, January 10 in a new location, according to a social media post.

Formerly located in the Southall community of Franklin, the market has found a new home at 1419 West Main Street in Franklin.

The social media message reads: “It has been a long two-and-a-half years, with a lot of twist and turns, but we can’t wait to serve you in our new, larger space – just down the road, ‘in town’. We will have all the tried-and-true menu items you enjoyed for breakfast and lunch (with some new offerings on their way) and plenty of seating for you to ‘gather with friends’.”

“We ask for your patience as we reopen our doors – Paul, Kellye, Nellie, and Faye might be a little rusty – but we are so excited to see your smiling faces and immerse ourselves back in the community we love so much!”

The Halfway Market, originally located at the Southall Road and Carters Creek Pike fork in Franklin was owned by Kellye and Paul King from 2007 until 2019. The restaurant closed in 2019 after losing its lease. It was known for “real” country cookin’ (including the best burgers around) and its Southern hospitality.

Patrons can expect the same great food. A menu shared on social media shows biscuits for breakfast with the option to add ham, bacon, chicken, sausage, or tenderloin. In addition, they will have biscuits and gravy, and eggs as a main dish with a side of meat and bread. Lunch items include sandwich options of the well-known burger, fried bologna sandwich, ham, roast beef, and more.

Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 5:30 am – 2:30 pm. For the latest updates, follow Halfway Market on Facebook.