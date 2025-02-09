Haley Sue Foundation Prepares for Legacy Ball at Geodis Park

The Haley Sue Foundation, is gearing up for another amazing evening for their 4th annual Legacy Ball in memory and celebration of the life of Haley Sue Pearson Hubert. The event will be held on Saturday, February 15th at Geodis Park, Home of the Nashville Soccer Club in Nashville, TN. Doors open at 5:00 pm with a Red-Carpet Experience, Silent Auction, LIVE Auction, Casino Experience with AMAZING Prizes, Dancing and so much more. Tickets can only be purchased through the website www.thehaleysuefoundation.org. Limited Seating, so act fast!

Haley Sue Pearson lost her life tragically on December 6, 2020, while running to the aid of a friend on interstate. Since then, Haley’s parents, Stacy and Pam Pearson of Franklin, TN started the nonprofit to continue her Legacy, by spreading the light and love she carried. Since then, the foundation continues to give numerous college scholarships annually and Christmas gifts to children and families. President of the Foundation, Kim Stone stated, “The Haley Sue Legacy Ball is our largest fundraiser of the year. It gives us a chance to not only raise funds for our foundation, we celebrate the life of Haley Sue the entire evening.” We are thrilled to have our event at Geodis Park this year. Their state-of-the-art venue overlooks the amazing soccer stadium. It will be a night to remember and perfect for Valentines Weekend!

