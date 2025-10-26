Haley Gallery to Showcase 14 New Works by ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’ Designer Wayne White

The Haley Gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum presents LIKE YOU KNOW, an exhibition showcasing the works of American artist, art director, illustrator and puppeteer Wayne White. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public beginning the evening of Nov. 20 through Jan. 9, 2026, will feature 14 new “word paintings” by White, in addition to sketches and abstracts from his sketchbook. White’s word paintings feature oversized, three-dimensional text imaginatively integrated into vintage landscape reproductions.

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Wayne White has drawn upon his memories of the South to create inspired works for film, television and the fine art world. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, White traveled to New York City, where he worked as an illustrator for the East Village Eye, the New York Times, Raw Magazine and the Village Voice. In 1986, he became a designer for the hit CBS television show “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” which received Emmy recognition. He has also worked on music videos, winning Billboard and MTV Music Video awards as an art director for seminal music videos, including the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight” and Peter Gabriel’s “Big Time.”

For almost 40 years, White has been conveying humor in all aspects of his career. His most successful artworks have been his word paintings. The message of the word paintings is often thought-provoking and almost always humorous, with White’s creations commenting on vanity, ego and his memories of the South.

All work on view in the Haley Gallery is available for purchase. Prices and details are available upon request.

Opening reception

On Thursday, Nov. 20, the gallery will host a reception with White to celebrate the exhibition opening. The reception, which will take place between 5 and 8 p.m., will include a performance by Wayne White and his band, USERNAME PASSWORD, and is free and open to the public. More information on the event and the exhibition can be found on the Haley Gallery’s website.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email