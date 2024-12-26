Haley Gallery at Country Music Hall of Fame to Open New Exhibit Highlighting Artist Mark Mulroney

The Haley Gallery, a contemporary art gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, presents Snapshots. The exhibition will feature paintings and mixed media pieces by artist Mark Mulroney. It opens Thursday, Jan. 16, and is free and open to the public through Friday, March 14.

Snapshots is a series inspired by the life experiences of pioneering civil rights leaders, such as Rep. John Lewis. These artworks depict sadness, loss and fear in American life. Mulroney presents this challenging imagery to encourage resilience and continued work towards a brighter future.

Born in Dutton, Pennsylvania, Mulroney received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from San Diego State University and his Master of Fine Arts in Studio Arts from the University of California at Santa Barbara. Currently, Mulroney lives and works in North Haven, Connecticut. His work has been exhibited at the Ampersand Gallery (Portland, Oregon), CG2 Gallery (Nashville, Tennessee), Ever Gold [Projects] (San Francisco), Joshua Liner Gallery (New York), Left Field (San Luis Obispo, California), Mixed Greens (New York), Mrs. (Maspeth, New York) and Park Life (San Francisco). His work is included in the collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, as well as the Progressive Art Collection and the West Family Collection.

Opening reception

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the gallery will host a reception with the artist to celebrate the exhibition’s opening. The reception, which will take place between 5 and 8 p.m., is free and open to the public.

All work on view in Haley Gallery is available for purchase. Prices and details are available upon request. The Haley Galley is located at 224 Rep. John Lewis Way S., Nashville. Visit the Haley Gallery’s website for more information on the exhibition and the gallery.

