Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury Ends 2019 With 5 Home Dedications

Thanks to local sponsors, donors, volunteers, and Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM), five families now have a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home.

On Saturday, December 14, the nonprofit dedicated five new residences in Willow Crest, its new mixed-income subdivision in Fairview, TN. The new homeowners, all of which are single mothers, worked alongside volunteers over the last three months to build their own residences. After the first of the year, they purchased their homes with a 30-year, affordable mortgage.

Future homeowner Aubrey Green works full-time at the Speech, Language & Learning Center in Columbia and attends MTSU where she’s working on finishing her second undergraduate degree. Her dream is to become a clinical psychologist and looks to her home to provide the safety and stability she needs for Alasey, her 11-year-old daughter, as she continues her higher education.

“I’m looking forward to my daughter being in a safe neighborhood,” she explains. “I want to know that when she gets off of the school bus, she’ll make it home and that I don’t have to worry about her. I am so grateful to my sponsors and everyone who helped me get here.”

For many families like Aubrey’s, homeownership would not be possible without Habitat for Humanity. Over 4000 households in Williamson and Maury Counties qualify to purchase a home through Habitat’s program.

“In November of 2019, the average cost of a home in Williamson County was $635,000,” says HFHWM Homeowner Services Manager Jillian Ford. “We have teachers, government service workers, recent college grads, etc. who look to Habitat for Humanity to purchase an affordable home here in our community. We welcome anyone who doesn’t own a home and who lives or works in Williamson or Maury Counties to apply to build and buy through our program. In addition to traditional single family construction, we build ADA-accessible homes and carry out critical repairs for homeowners in need.”

HFHWM President and CEO Becket Moore has served as the leader of Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury for the last seven years. During his tenure, he has seen the area’s affordable housing need grow, as home prices continued to skyrocket.

“Our country is facing a nation-wide housing crisis,” he explains. “Nineteen million U.S. households are paying half or more of their income on a place to live, forcing families to make hard choices between health care, reliable transportation, putting nutritious food on the table or paying an unreasonably high rent. We can change that here in our community.”

“As we look to the 2020s, we have big plans to grow HFHWM’s work to serve more families,” he continues. “In three years, we are poised to double our home builds and critical repairs, but we can’t do it without the generous financial support of our local businesses, churches, and individuals. Please consider a donation at www.hfhwm.org. You are the key to opening new beginnings and bright futures for local families in need. It all begins with a safe, stable home.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury’s homeownership program, volunteering, or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.hfhwm.org.