Habitat for Humanity Goes Virtual for “Hammers and High Heels” Fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) has announced that the 2021 “Hammers and High Heels” Women Build fundraiser will go 100% virtual this year starting on May 10th with an online auction, wine pull, and social media contest.
Then, on Thursday, May 20th, a special virtual program and songwriters’ night – “A Night of Songs & Stories” with Tammy Rogers King, Brennen Leigh, and Noel McKay will take place online from 7:00 PM -8:00 PM CDT. The event will once again be emceed by Dawn Davenport, Emmy award-winning sports broadcaster and co-host of the 3HL radio show on 104.5 The Zone.
The fundraiser will feature an incredible online auction featuring trips, unique memorabilia from artists, sports icons, items from Franklin’s finest retailers, and much more. In addition, guests can participate in a wine pull sponsored by Arrington Vineyards as well as a social media photo contest showing off their favorite high heel or hammer. The winners will be announced during the event on May 20th.
“We are excited to be celebrating our 11th year hosting the Hammers & High Heels event,” said HFHWM CCO Jennee Galland. “And while the event may look different in 2021, the need is still the same. It’s incredible to know that this fundraiser has an immediate impact in the life of a local family in need of safe place to call home. Every dollar raised goes directly to funding our 2021 Women Build home.”
Raised by a single mother, Searria adopted hard work and perseverance as tools to overcome life’s challenges. Searria has been working alongside volunteers this spring, putting in 200 hours of sweat equity on her home and the homes of others. She also has been attending budget-coaching sessions, homeownership classes, and will save $3,000 in closing costs to be eligible to purchase her house with an affordable mortgage. Searria is most looking forward to her new home’s yard. It’s always been a dream of hers to have a vegetable garden. “I want to start a veggie garden so I can change the way my children and I eat. I want us to put healthier food in our body and live a more active lifestyle,” she said.
The mother of four is grateful to HFHWM and the funding from the “Hammers & High Heels” event that is providing this opportunity to her. “Your kind hearts and passion for what you do will always be remembered. Without you, owning a home would be a greater challenge for my family.”
Sponsorships for the event are still available by contacting Harmony Trevino at [email protected] or 615-550-5614. Registration is FREE for the online auction with various ticket options starting at $20 to $85 that includes access to the songwriters broadcast and full program. Go to www.WomenBuildTN.com for more event details.
HFHWM gives special thanks to its top event sponsors Schneider Electric, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Jackson National Life. Visit www.HFHwm.org for more information about the event or Habitat’s work in Williamson and Maury Counties.
