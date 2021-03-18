Habitat for Humanity Goes Virtual for “Hammers and High Heels” Fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) has announced that the 2021 “Hammers and High Heels” Women Build fundraiser will go 100% virtual this year starting on May 10th with an online auction, wine pull, and social media contest.

Then, on Thursday, May 20th, a special virtual program and songwriters’ night – “A Night of Songs & Stories” with Tammy Rogers King, Brennen Leigh, and Noel McKay will take place online from 7:00 PM -8:00 PM CDT. The event will once again be emceed by Dawn Davenport, Emmy award-winning sports broadcaster and co-host of the 3HL radio show on 104.5 The Zone.

The fundraiser will feature an incredible online auction featuring trips, unique memorabilia from artists, sports icons, items from Franklin’s finest retailers, and much more. In addition, guests can participate in a wine pull sponsored by Arrington Vineyards as well as a social media photo contest showing off their favorite high heel or hammer. The winners will be announced during the event on May 20th.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 11th year hosting the Hammers & High Heels event,” said HFHWM CCO Jennee Galland. “And while the event may look different in 2021, the need is still the same. It’s incredible to know that this fundraiser has an immediate impact in the life of a local family in need of safe place to call home. Every dollar raised goes directly to funding our 2021 Women Build home.”