Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury Receives Schneider Electric Solar Grant to Build Affordable, Energy-Efficient Homes in Columbia, TN

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will receive a grant of $20,000 from Schneider Electric to install site-located, solar energy systems for homes in Columbia, TN. In addition to the funding provided by Schneider Electric, Helios Energy will generously match the value of the grant dollar-for-dollar allowing the solar energy systems to be installed on two neighboring homes in the community.

The houses, powered by solar panels, will harness the sun’s power and convert it into electricity. The use of solar technology offers a wealth of benefits for the environment and the homeowners by minimizing CO2 usage, producing cleaner air and water, and reducing the cost of energy expenses for the families.

Since 2000, Schneider Electric has donated to and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity all over the U.S. and Canada and, locally, have been long-time supporters of the Williamson-Maury affiliate both on and off the build site. While this is not the first home build partnership between Schneider and Habitat, these are the first two homes constructed by the affiliate to utilize solar energy.

“At Schneider Electric, we believe in building viable communities and we support Habitat for Humanity in its dedication to the vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” said Ted Klee, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, Schneider Electric North America. “We will continue to ensure that ‘Life Is On’ everywhere for everyone at every moment. Ensuring that energy is safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable in every home is the core of what we do.”

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury has a deep-seated commitment to building affordable, quality homes that reduce energy usage, environmental impact, and lifetime maintenance costs for our homeowners.

In addition to HFHWM’s required homebuyer education courses and budget coaching, partner families, George Davis and Patricia Willingham will also receive coaching on the use and maintenance of solar power systems.

On Saturday, June 11th, HFHWM will host a dedication ceremony for George and Patricia to bless their homes, present their keys, and celebrate their new journey of homeownership.

About Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) was fully incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International on December 5, 1992. We have built over 290 homes in Williamson and Maury Counties and continue to build 10-16 new homes per year. Home construction, critical repair, and neighborhood development services are funded through tax-deductible financial contributions; in-kind donations from local businesses, churches, civic organizations, and individuals; and profits generated from our affiliate’s ReStore.

Homes built by Habitat are not given away, and partner families must complete a homebuyer’s education program and earn at least 200 hours of “sweat equity” by working on their homes and the homes of others. After a thorough qualification process, applicants are selected based on three criteria: the need for affordable housing, the ability to pay the mortgage, and the willingness to partner. Completed homes are SOLD with an affordable mortgage to the families, helping build strength, stability, and independence to build a better life.

For more information about our homeownership program, volunteering, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.hfhwm.org.