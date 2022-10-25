Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury Announces New Executive Leadership

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) has named Kim Randell CEO and Jennee Galland President & COO. The change comes as HFHWM CEO & President Becket Moore steps down after 10 years at the affordable housing nonprofit.

“It is unusual for a job to give employees the privilege of giving back and offering a hand-up to deserving families. I feel blessed to have worked with such an organization for the last ten years. I am confident in Kim, Jennee, and all the staff members to move the organization forward and continue to serve the mission. Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am thankful to all those that have kindly touched our work through the years,” shares Moore.

Jennee and Kim are expected to be a powerful leadership combination, bringing more than 40 years of combined nonprofit experience to the affiliate.

Randell previously served as Chief Development Officer at HFHWM, and Galland as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer. They will continue their current duties and divide Moore’s responsibilities between the two of them. Randell will focus on community partnerships, board development, communications, and fundraising, while Galland will oversee internal operations and programs of the nonprofit.

“Kim and I have worked side-by-side at HFHWM for a decade and have worn almost every hat in the organization,” explains Galland. “We are excited to lead our amazing team as we look for new and creative ways to meet the urgent need for affordable housing in our community,” shares Galland.

“Jennee and I have a strong professional relationship built on years of collaboration and respect. We count it as a blessing that we are very different from one another, yet we appreciate the strengths that one other brings to the partnership,” adds Randell.

The co-leadership model reflects an emerging trend post-COVID, demonstrating and promoting a collaborative workplace culture that values communication and cooperation to drive innovation and maximize outcomes.

The Grand Rapids Business Journal shares, “when two leaders unite knowledge and experience, the company benefits from their joint skillset. Shared expertise diversifies an organization’s core abilities, and in the case of nonprofits, can even expand service capabilities.”

HFHWM Board of Directors President, Kurt Alexander, notes, “While the dual-leadership model is progressive, Kim and Jennee’s experiences and personalities complement each other in such a way that made this transition the natural next step for the affiliate. Their history of collaboration and mutual support give us confidence that this operating model will allow the affiliate to continue growing and serving our community.”

Building on their foundation at HFHWM, the duo has big plans for further driving the organization’s mission and increasing their impact.

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury builds affordable housing for low-to-moderate income families who have a steady income and solid credit but may not qualify for a traditional mortgage. Creating opportunities for affordable homeownership results in long-term prosperity for the community, including generating business for the local economy, higher civic engagement, and better health and educational outcomes for the homeowners and their families. The affiliate also provides critical repairs for low-to-moderate Williamson and Maury County residents.

This spring, HFHWM will break ground on homes in their first Habitat for Humanity neighborhood in Columbia, TN. Construction will take place over the next three years to provide safe, affordable shelter for 27 local families at the completion of the project.

One of these homes will be the affiliate’s first Zero-Net Energy (ZNE) home sponsored by Atmos Energy. ZNE homes are designed to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make energy bills more affordable for homeowners.

In Williamson County, HFHWM is one of four local housing organizations spearheading The Franklin Hill Project, which will construct a community of more than 35 affordable townhomes in Franklin, TN. The townhomes will be sold to low-to-moderate-income residents in Williamson County who work and engage in the community but cannot afford to purchase housing within their means.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for partners to support their upcoming home build season. To learn more, please contact 615-690-8090 or visit www.hfhwm.org.

About Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) was fully incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International on December 5, 1992. We have built 290 homes in Williamson and Maury Counties and continue to build 12-14 new homes per year. Home construction, critical repair, and neighborhood development services are funded through tax-deductible financial contributions; in-kind donations from local businesses, churches, civic organizations, and individuals; and profits generated from our affiliate’s ReStore.

Homes built by Habitat are not given away, and partner families must complete a homebuyer’s education program and earn at least 200 hours of “sweat equity” by working on their home and the homes of others. After a thorough qualification process, applicants are selected based on three criteria: the need for affordable housing, the ability to pay the mortgage, and the willingness to partner. Completed homes are SOLD with an affordable mortgage to the families, helping build strength, stability, and independence to build a better life.

For more information about our homeownership program, volunteering, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.hfhwm.org.