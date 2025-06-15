Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury Announces Leadership Transition

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) announces the upcoming departure of President and COO Jennee Galland, who will be stepping down in June 2025 after more than 12 years of dedicated service.

“Jennee and I were hired together over a decade ago, and we’ve been shoulder-to-shoulder

in this work ever since—both here at home and on global builds,” shared HFHWM CEO Kim

Randell. “She has been a steady, passionate force for Habitat, pouring her heart into every

home, every family, and every project.”

During her time at HFHWM, Jennee has left an indelible mark on the organization. Her

leadership has touched every department, from growing the annual Hammers & High Heels

fundraiser and expanding HFHWM’s community footprint, to overseeing home construction and mentoring staff. Her vision and dedication have helped shape the

organization into what it is today.

As Jennee transitions to new opportunities, HFHWM will consolidate its co-leadership

model. CEO Kim Randell will assume full leadership responsibilities, continuing to guide

the organization with the same heart and strategic direction.

HFHWM Board of Directors Chair, Kim Varga, shared the following statement, “The dual

leadership model we embraced—with Jennee Galland and Kim Randell at the helm—was

the perfect fit during a pivotal season of growth for our organization. Their shared

leadership brought balance, vision, and strength, allowing us to deepen our impact and

expand our reach in the communities we serve.

With Jennee Galland now choosing to pursue the next phase of her career, the Board of

Directors has thoughtfully evaluated our leadership structure and made the decision to

transition back to a sole-leader model. This shift reflects our ongoing commitment to

focused leadership, clarity, and continued organizational momentum.

”

Randell brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership and a steadfast

commitment to affordable housing and community development. She joined Habitat for

Humanity Williamson-Maury in 2013, and over the past twelve years has held progressive

leadership roles culminating in her appointment as CEO in 2022. During her leadership

tenure, the organization has expanded its critical repair program, launched new neighborhood developments, and grown its annual budget to over $5 million. Kim brings not only vision, but a boots-on-the-ground understanding of how safe, stable

housing transforms lives, knowledge gained from years of direct service, global builds, and

hands-on community engagement.

She is a graduate of the Leadership Middle Tennessee Class of 2023, a program that unites

regional leaders to address pressing issues across the state. Since December 2021, she

has served on the Franklin Housing Commission, contributing to housing policy and

planning in the region. Additionally, Randell holds board positions with Habitat for

Humanity of Tennessee and the Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition, where she

collaborates with statewide partners to advance equitable housing solutions.

The organization is optimistic about this next season and looks forward to its continued

growth and ability to serve local families. On the horizon, HFHWM is developing a

neighborhood in Columbia, TN that will provide safe, affordable housing for sixteen

families.

For more information about HFHWM or to get involved, please visit hfhwm.org.

