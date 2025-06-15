Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury Announces Leadership Transition

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) announces the upcoming departure of President and COO Jennee Galland, who will be stepping down in June 2025 after more than 12 years of dedicated service.
“Jennee and I were hired together over a decade ago, and we’ve been shoulder-to-shoulder
in this work ever since—both here at home and on global builds,” shared HFHWM CEO Kim
Randell. “She has been a steady, passionate force for Habitat, pouring her heart into every
home, every family, and every project.”
During her time at HFHWM, Jennee has left an indelible mark on the organization. Her
leadership has touched every department, from growing the annual Hammers & High Heels
fundraiser and expanding HFHWM’s community footprint, to overseeing home construction and mentoring staff. Her vision and dedication have helped shape the
organization into what it is today.
As Jennee transitions to new opportunities, HFHWM will consolidate its co-leadership
model. CEO Kim Randell will assume full leadership responsibilities, continuing to guide
the organization with the same heart and strategic direction.
HFHWM Board of Directors Chair, Kim Varga, shared the following statement, “The dual
leadership model we embraced—with Jennee Galland and Kim Randell at the helm—was
the perfect fit during a pivotal season of growth for our organization. Their shared
leadership brought balance, vision, and strength, allowing us to deepen our impact and
expand our reach in the communities we serve.
With Jennee Galland now choosing to pursue the next phase of her career, the Board of
Directors has thoughtfully evaluated our leadership structure and made the decision to
transition back to a sole-leader model. This shift reflects our ongoing commitment to
focused leadership, clarity, and continued organizational momentum.
”
Randell brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership and a steadfast
commitment to affordable housing and community development. She joined Habitat for
Humanity Williamson-Maury in 2013, and over the past twelve years has held progressive
leadership roles culminating in her appointment as CEO in 2022. During her leadership
tenure, the organization has expanded its critical repair program, launched new neighborhood developments, and grown its annual budget to over $5 million. Kim brings not only vision, but a boots-on-the-ground understanding of how safe, stable
housing transforms lives, knowledge gained from years of direct service, global builds, and
hands-on community engagement.
She is a graduate of the Leadership Middle Tennessee Class of 2023, a program that unites
regional leaders to address pressing issues across the state. Since December 2021, she
has served on the Franklin Housing Commission, contributing to housing policy and
planning in the region. Additionally, Randell holds board positions with Habitat for
Humanity of Tennessee and the Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition, where she
collaborates with statewide partners to advance equitable housing solutions.
The organization is optimistic about this next season and looks forward to its continued
growth and ability to serve local families. On the horizon, HFHWM is developing a
neighborhood in Columbia, TN that will provide safe, affordable housing for sixteen
families.
For more information about HFHWM or to get involved, please visit hfhwm.org.
