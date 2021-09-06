Habitat for Humanity Makes Dream Come True for Franklin Mom

Homes in Williamson County’s hot real estate market are hard to come by, but thanks to Thrivent Financial and Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM), Yvonne Anderson will have the chance to purchase a new, craftsman-style home in Fairview, TN later this month.

Anderson, a single mother of four, is a Franklin native who attended Franklin High School. Her mother was a stay-at-home parent, and her father worked at the VA Hospital in Nashville as a dietary cook. Yvonne says her father was an amazing chef and inspired her to follow in his footsteps. She has been a dietary cook since 2011 and has worked preparing meals at Claiborne Hughes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since March 2019. Making food feeds Yvonne’s soul and in her free time, she enjoys cooking and baking with her family.

The busy mom has worked diligently to complete the Habitat Homeownership Program, which includes 280 hours of sweat equity, budget coaching, online homeownership classes, and $3500 in closing costs. Her home was slated for completion in the spring but was pushed back due to construction challenges caused by the pandemic. Skyrocketing lumber costs, supply chain slowdowns, and massive cutbacks in volunteers due to COVID-19 have slowed down the nonprofit’s mission to build affordable housing in a county that so desperately needs it.

HFHWM held a dedication ceremony on August 28 morning to bless and celebrate Yvonne’s new home. It was the first home dedication for the nonprofit in seven months. Family, friends, Habitat for Humanity staff, sponsors, and Fairview Commissioner Rodney Dawson attended.

Thrivent Financial Consultants David and Tammy Brown presented the mortgage and keys to Yvonne. This was the fourth HFHWM home since 2016 completely sponsored by Thrivent Financial, a financial services organization that helps Christians be wise with money and live generously.

“Thrivent is proud to partner with Habitat Williamson-Maury to provide affordable housing opportunities for local families who need it,” explained Tammy Brown. “We are thrilled to be part of creating another beautiful home in this charming neighborhood.”

Commissioner Rodney Dawson attended on behalf of the City of Fairview. “Everyone should have access to the American Dream, a home, if you are willing to put that sweat equity – blood, sweat, and tears – in it,” he noted. “Yvonne, it sounds like you did just that! Thank you, Habitat and Thrivent and welcome to the City of Fairview, Yvonne.”

A teary-eyed Anderson thanked Thrivent and all the churches who volunteered on her home. “Thank you for supporting me and providing this new beginning for my family. Thank you, God, for this blessing!”

Anderson will close on her home on September 14, purchasing it with a tailored, affordable mortgage. She is already planning a dinner at her new home to thank her sponsors through her culinary gifts.

For more information on HFHWM’s homeownership program, critical repair service, and volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.hfhwm.org.