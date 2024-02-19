Habitat for Humanity Helps Find Home for Family of Six

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury invites the community on Saturday, March 2nd to welcome home the Bettis family, D’Angelo and Tierra and their four children; Gabriella (7), Arianna (5), Mar’riana (3), and Josiah (1).

This home is a dream come true for the Bettis family. Although becoming homeowners has been a lifelong goal, they were not able to qualify for traditional mortgage options. The family’s present living conditions are unsafe and overcrowded, resulting in their three daughters sharing a cramped bedroom. Through the Habitat Homeownership Program, the children will finally have bedrooms of their own and the Bettis family will have a safe space where they will make lasting memories together.

Funding and volunteer labor for the home has been a community effort from the Westhaven resident community. Since September 2023, more than 160 Westhaven volunteers have spent their weekends building the Bettis family home – totaling more than 1,000 volunteer hours. Through their generous donations and aid from local partners including, The Westhaven Foundation, Southern Land Company, and California Closets, they have donated $70,000 towards building the Bettis Family home.

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury is also one of the affiliates statewide to receive grant funding from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) and Tennessee Housing Trust Fund (THTF). Since 2006, THDA has provided more than $117.3 million in THTF grants to housing initiatives across Tennessee.

This dedication ceremony marks the Bettis’ completion of the Homeownership Program, including 200 hours of sweat equity, budget coaching, and homebuyer education. At the ceremony, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will recognize their sponsors and volunteers, bless the home, and present the keys to the homebuyers.

Date: Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 | 11 AM – 12 PM

Address: 2004 Alexander St, Columbia, TN 38401