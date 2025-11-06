Habitat for Humanity Delivers Hope to Two Families This Holiday Season

This November, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) will celebrate a season of hope and new beginnings with the dedication of two homes for single mothers and their children just in time for the holidays.
For Heather and Chasity, the journey to homeownership represents more than a roof overhead; it’s the promise of stability, safety, and the chance to build a better future.
Both women have worked tirelessly alongside volunteers, donors, and community
partners to make their dreams of owning a home a reality.
“Times are tough for many families right now,” said Kim Randell, CEO of Habitat for
Humanity Williamson-Maury. “But moments like this remind us of the good that happens
when our community comes together. These homes are symbols of perseverance,
partnership, and proof that hope is still being built every day.”
This milestone was made possible through the generosity of community sponsors
including Nissan, Community Health Systems, the Westhaven Foundation and residents
who donated time and financial support to these projects.
Through a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) and
Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee, HFHWM secured $23,250 in Housing Trust Fund
(HTF) support for each home. These funds were instrumental in ensuring Heather and
Chasity’s mortgages were affordable and designed to meet the needs of their growing
families for years to come.
“THDA is a vital partner in making homeownership attainable for more Tennesseans,”
said Colleen Dudley, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee. “This
grant is an investment in families who are working hard to achieve homeownership. It
also strengthens local economies by fostering stability and growth, ensuring that
communities continue to thrive.”
Since 2006, THDA has directed more than $117.3 million in grants to programs that
strengthen homeownership and self-reliance across the state.
“Habitat for Humanity has a long history of helping families achieve the dream of
homeownership, and we are pleased to continue supporting this effort,” said THDA
Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey. “This grant allows us to partner with Habitat
affiliates across the state to build homes that strengthen families and communities.”
For more information on Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury’s programs or to attend upcoming home dedications, please visit hfhwm.org.
