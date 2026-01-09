Habit Boutique in Downtown Franklin Closes

Habit Boutique, a women’s boutique clothing store, located at 506 W Main Street in downtown Franklin, closed on Saturday, January 3rd.

The boutique shared the news on social media, stating, “Oh, how I have loved this sweet shop! We are sad to announce this Saturday will be our last day open for business. This has been a beautiful chapter, but the time has come to simplify life. Our Green Hills store will be open and ready to serve you as normal.”

Habit Boutique opened back in 2017 on West Main Street in downtown Franklin. Owner Meg Blackney first opened the boutique in Green Hills in 2005, making it the second location for the store.

You can visit Habit in Green Hills at 2209 Bandywood Dr H, Nashville.

