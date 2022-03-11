H Clark Distillery Joins Company Distilling

Heath Clark, owner of H Clark Distillery in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, announces a new chapter for the brand as he joins forces with other ambitious Tennesseans at Company Distilling. The decision came from relationships formed through a long history of developing the distilling industry in Tennessee through the Tennessee Distillers Guild.

Although this announcement does bring about some changes for the H Clark brand, fans of H Clark’s award-winning products can be assured that the mission of creating finely crafted spirits will not change. Paying homage to the roots and traditions of our communities and those that came before us is a critical part of the joint venture.

Company Distilling will continue to welcome visitors to the charming and picturesque town of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee. Company Distilling invites guests to gather around and enjoy the company of friends and fine spirits. The Thompson’s Station Distillery is open to the public for tours and tastings Thursday – Monday from 11a – 7p CT.

Later this Spring, Company Distilling will open its first newly constructed bottle shop and tasting room in Townsend, with its headquarters in Alcoa to follow in the next couple of years.

Company Distilling, based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, is an unlikely assemblage of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together. When it comes to making spirits, their know-how runs deep.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip, and you’ll know it’s not our first go around.

For more information about Company Distilling, please visit https://www.companydistilling. com.