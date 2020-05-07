The Opry continues this Saturday night and Gwen Stefani will make her Opry debut.

Stefani will join Blake Shelton for a performance of their current single “Nobody But You” from Shelton’s farm in Oklahoma.

Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch will perform on stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to an empty venue.

The show will be broadcast live on Circle, and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels. TV and radio personality Bobby Bones will host the Circle telecast, while Opry announcer Mike Terry will be heard on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM.Those tuning into the Livestream on the Circle All Access YouTube and Facebook channels this week can watch a special Mother’s Day episode of Circle Sessions with Sara Evans at 7:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM CT immediately prior to the live Opry and catch the premiere of Circle Sessions: At Home featuring Wynonna, Sara Evans and more at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT after the Opry

For the past seven weeks, during this current global pandemic, the Grand Ole Opry has overcome many challenges and obstacles as the health guidelines and local/state government restrictions have evolved weekly. The Opry, with the help of its membership and wider artist and industry community, has continued to bring millions of fans around the world together to keep the music playing without an Opry House audience in attendance. Embracing today’s technology, the Opry will be broadcast and streamed with a very small production team. The show’s artists will perform acoustically.

Last week, the Opry welcomed members Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Garth Brooks who performed on the 4,922nd Saturday night broadcast.



About the Grand Ole Opry

To plan an Opry visit, call (800) SEE-OPRY or visit opry.com. The Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, Tenn. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP). For more information, visit opry.com.