GWAR to Bring 40th Anniversary Tour to Nashville

GWAR are returning to Nashville at Marathon Music Works on November 11th to celebrate 40 years of blood-soaked mayhem with their most monstrous tour yet. Marking four decades of carnage, costumes, and chaos, this milestone tour promises a night of unrelenting spectacle, pulverizing riffs, and gallons of fake blood.

Since crash-landing on Earth in 1985, GWAR have cemented their legacy as the undisputed overlords of shock rock. With their grotesque mythology, over-the-top theatricality, and barbaric sense of humor, GWAR’s live shows are a full-on assault on the senses—combining bludgeoning metal with wild performance art, filthy satire, and full-frontal interstellar absurdity.

2025 brings the next chapter of the GWAR saga with ‘The Return of Gor Gor’, a brand-new multimedia release out now via Pit Records. Featuring three new songs produced and mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge) and live tracks from their 2024 Atlanta performance, the release also includes a 32-page comic chronicling the epic comeback of Gor Gor, their long-lost, crack-addicted, cross-dressing dinosaur. Yes, really.

Touring in support of ‘The Return of Gor Gor’ and backed by the ferocious lineup of BälSäc, Beefcake, JiZMak, Blothar, and shredder Grodius Maximus, GWAR are ready to conquer the stage and claim the galaxy one filthy city at a time.

Find tickets here.

