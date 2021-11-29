Gutter Guard Manufacturer to Relocate Headquarters to Franklin

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Gutterglove, Inc. officials announced today that Gutterglove will relocate its headquarters from Roseville, California to Franklin, Tennessee.

Gutterglove, a manufacturer of professional-grade stainless steel gutter guards, will invest $720,800 and create 20 new jobs in Williamson County.

The relocation follows the company’s previous $5.4 million manufacturing expansion to Rutherford County in December of 2020, which created 85 new jobs in La Vergne and positioned Gutterglove to be geographically closer to the majority of its customers.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported 30 economic development projects in Williamson County resulting in nearly 4,200 job commitments and roughly $387 million in capital investment.

“Gutterglove is excited about our relocation to Williamson County, recognized widely for having a great quality of life and being an attractive place to build a business. As an innovation company focused on products, programs, and technology for the home improvement space, this move will allow us to continue expanding on our vision of Protecting Every Gutter on Every Home,” said Matt Smith, CEO, Gutterglove, Inc.

“We are proud that Gutterglove is joining the ever-growing list of companies that have concluded that Williamson County is the optimal location to grow their business. I look forward to celebrating their continued success,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson.

“We are grateful Gutterglove has chosen to relocate it’s headquarters to Franklin. We know that they will make great contributions to our community,” said City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore.