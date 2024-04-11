Guitarist John Johns to Perform in Franklin

On April 21st at 7:00 PM, First Presbyterian Church Franklin is proud to present an evening of music featuring acclaimed guitarist John Johns. The candlelight concert promises to be a captivating experience for music lovers of all ages.

Hailed as a “first-rate performer with sure fingers and a firm technique” by the New York Times, John Johns has mesmerized audiences internationally with his unparalleled talent and musical sensitivity. With a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces to contemporary works, Johns is known for delivering unforgettable performances that leave audiences spellbound.

A distinguished alum of the prestigious Peabody Conservatory of Music, Johns has earned accolades from leading publications such as The Guitar Review and The Tennessean. His recording, “John Johns Plays Bach, Bennett, Brouwer and Others,” has received international acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a virtuoso guitarist.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Johns has graced prestigious stages including Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and has performed for esteemed dignitaries and ambassadors in Paris and Nice, France. His contributions to the world of classical guitar have been recognized and celebrated on an international scale.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Johns to our stage for what promises to be an extraordinary evening of music,” said Michael Snoddy, Director of Music at First Presbyterian Church Franklin. “His talent and artistry are truly unmatched, and we are honored to host such a gifted artist.”

The spring candlelight concert is free of charge and open to the public. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience John Johns live in concert at First Presbyterian Church Franklin, located at 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN.