Guard Kamari Lands Picks the Blue Raiders

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Kamari Lands, a 6-foot-8 guard from Indianapolis, Ind., has signed with Middle Tennessee Men’s Basketball, head coach Nick McDevitt announced on Friday. Lands, who comes to MTSU from Arizona State, will join the Blue Raiders as a junior in the 2024-25 season.

Lands appeared in 32 and started three games for the Sun Devils last season, playing 18.8 minutes per contest while averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, scoring double-digit points in seven games. Prior to playing for Arizona State, Lands spent his freshman season with Louisville, appearing in all 32 games for the Cardinals with six starts, averaging 5.9 points per game and making 27 three-pointers while going 49 of 56 (87.5%) from the charity stripe.

A consensus Top-100 recruit out of Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) in the Class of 2022, Lands averaged 33.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 steals per game and shot 55 percent from the field his senior season as a prep player. Lands was rated as the No. 39 player in the nation the 2022 ESPN 100, No. 47 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, and No. 81 by Rivals.com.

Source: MTSU

