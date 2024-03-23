Grupo Firme Brings Tour to Nashville

Grupo Firme, the Mexican Music stars, are back on the road. The band announced their La Ultima Peda Tour, which will kick off on Friday, May 10, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, and stop at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, June 27.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

Grupo Firme is a powerhouse Mexican group formed in Tijuana in 2014. Led by vocalist Eduin Caz, the band skyrocketed to fame with their infectious blend of traditional Banda Sinaloense sounds and contemporary Norteño influences. Their energetic live shows, captivating music videos, and relatable lyrics about love, heartbreak, and social issues have garnered them a massive fan base across the globe.

Grupo Firme has shattered records, topping Billboard charts and achieving sold-out stadium tours. They’ve collaborated with renowned artists like El Recodo and Alicia Chaves, solidifying their place as one of the leading voices in Latin music today.