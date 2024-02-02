Groundhog Day Weekend Weather

Well, it’s going to be a great weekend, for the most part finally. Friday and Saturday will bring a taste of Spring as we wait and see what the Groundhog predicts. Sunday for the most part will be dry, rain will move in later in the day.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. East southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 10 mph.