Groundbreaking Set for March 28 for New Visitor Center at Carter House

The Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) has announced that the groundbreaking for the new Herbert Harper Visitor Center at Carter House State Historic Site in Franklin will take place on March 28, 2025 at 11:00 am CDT.

The State Historic Sites program of the Tennessee Historical Commission oversees 18 properties that represent some of the State’s most important historic places. Day-to-day operations at these sites occur through partnerships with independent non-profit organizations, with maintenance and capital projects funded and overseen by the State of Tennessee through the THC. The Battle of Franklin Trust manages the Carter House State Historic Site through an agreement with the Commission.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the kickoff for the $6.5 million State of Tennessee capital project. The funding for the building was provided by Gov. Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, as well as $2 million approved by the Tennessee Historical Commission board from the THC’s Historic Property Land Acquisition Fund. The existing visitors’ center, which has been in use since the early 1980s, will be replaced by a new multi-use building designed to blend with its surroundings. The visitor center will feature interpretive exhibits sponsored by the Battle of Franklin Trust, and the facility is named after late former Tennessee Historical Commission executive director and Franklin resident Herbert Harper, who worked at the Commission for 37 years. “For over 70 years the Tennessee Historical Commission has been working to preserve and enhance this incredible property. The Harper Center will be a state-of-the art visitor facility and will allow our most-visited state historic site to better serve visitors from across the world,” said Patrick McIntyre, executive director of the Tennessee Historical Commission.

Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust noted “The Battle of Franklin Trust is honored to be entrusted with the management responsibilities at the Carter House State Historic Site. I am personally very excited to see construction begin on a new visitor center and museum where we can better tell guests, friends, and supporters about the Battle of Franklin, the Carter family, and the American experiment in the 19th century. The new center will allow us to tell these powerful stories until at least the 200th anniversary of the American Civil War.”

Built in 1830, the Carter House is a classic brick Federal style dwelling featuring stepped parapet end walls. On November 30, 1864, the home was at the center of the Battle of Franklin and served as headquarters for the Federal Twenty-Third Army Corps. The Carter family took refuge in the cellar during the battle and the home was heavily damaged. Evidence of the fighting that raged on the property remains, including the bullet damaged furniture and structures. Led by THC Chairman Dan Robinson and others, the State of Tennessee and Tennessee Historical Commission acquired the property in 1951, when it was threatened by demolition for a gas station.

This groundbreaking event is open to the public and will take place at 1140 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064. For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission and the State Historic Sites program, please visit our website. To learn more about Carter House State Historic Site and their programs, please visit their website.

