Groundbreaking Scheduled For Smart Homes For Veterans

On Thursday, November 21st, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will be breaking ground on three smart homes for veterans.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue says they are proud to participate in the event to honor and welcome these veterans and their families to Williamson County!

Be advised that Columbia Pike at Snowbird Hollow Road will likely experience heavy congestion due to the event from 10:00AM until 1:00PM. If you have an alternative route to utilize in between Franklin and Thompson’s Station, please do so!

