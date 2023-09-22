Ground Restaurant to Expand With New Thompson’s Station Location & Renovations to Franklin Location

Ground Restaurant has had a presence in Williamson County since 2015, with two Franklin locations. The business continues to grow with the announcement of a third location in Thompson’s Station and renovations to one of its Franklin locations.

Owner Matt Gonzales shared he has purchased property in Thompson’s Station in Tollgate Village next to Ace Hardware for Ground’s third location. Construction has not begun yet. This will be Gonzales’ first restaurant in which he will build the restaurant from the ground up. No exact timeline was given for when that location will open.

Ground first opened at 330 Mayfield Drive in the Cool Springs area eight years ago and then opened at 1409 West Main in 2019.

Owner Matt Gonzales saw the need to serve those who didn’t want to head to downtown Franklin for a meal and for families who were looking for a quick bite after a soccer game or football game.

Currently, the West Main location is being renovated; the goal is to add more seating. The space next to the West Main site became available, and now, upon completion, they will have over twice the space for seating. Previously it seated 40 guests, and now it will have seating for 90 guests. With the additional space, you can have your next team event there or a birthday party in the private dining area. Those interested in utilizing the space can email Groundeats@gmail.com. A grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, September 30th from 5 pm to 7 pm. During the event, there will be special prizes and for every $10 spent, you can purchase a $1 kids meal, dine in only for kids 10 and under. There will also be commemorative cups given for every purchase of a soft drink or tea.

In addition to more seating, Gonzales shared they will be testing out new cuisine. Raised in New Orleans, one of the most popular items on the menu is Ground’s version of a hot chicken sandwich. It features hot spices and cajun flavors blending the Nashville tradition with New Orleans. In the future, there will be new options available to diners. But they will continue to offer burgers, fries, salads, sweet potatoes, and milkshakes.

About Ground Burger

After working in restaurants, from “mom and pops” to corporate chains, for nearly half of his life, Gonzales started Ground in 2015. Considering the corporate environment of Cool Springs, he wanted to create a fast, quality lunch spot where there was something for everyone in a group. Keeping it simple, he developed a menu that offers a wide variety of customization and listened to customers’ requests for meeting dietary needs and preferred flavors. Ground’s name is inspired by its fresh ingredients from the earth and ground beef, without which they couldn’t make their burgers.