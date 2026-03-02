Ground Restaurant in Franklin Closes

Ground Restaurant has closed its Cool Spring location at 330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close Ground in Cool Springs.”

It continued, “We wanted to thank y’all for more than ten years of patronage at our Cool Springs location. All our wonderful guests have brought so much joy. We have loved serving our Cool Springs community.This wasn’t an easy decision. It is hard to say goodbye. But due to increased rent, other raised costs, and a decrease in volume that hasn’t leveled out since 2020, it was time to close our Cool Springs location.”

Owner Matt Gonazales opened the location in September 2015. Considering the corporate environment in Cool Springs, he wanted to create a fast, high-quality lunch spot with something for everyone in a group. Keeping it simple, he developed a menu that offered a wide variety of customization options and listened to customers’ requests to meet dietary needs and preferred flavors. Ground’s name is inspired by its fresh ingredients from the earth and ground beef, without which they couldn’t make their burgers.

